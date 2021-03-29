Millie Bobby Brown is criticized for her performance in Godzilla vs. Kong – Tomatazos

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the hottest teen stars of recent years. He did indulge in commercials and small television roles during his early days, however, it was with Stranger Things – 76% who rose to international fame. Now the 17-year-old has established herself as a favorite of the media and networks, with wide recognition around the world and a millionaire fortune for her young age. But not everything is being good for her right now. His performance in Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, the new MonsterVerse movie, is being condemned on social media. Here we present all the details.

Godzilla vs. Kong brings us back to the favorite creatures of the moment for an epic showdown that was well announced with the first trailer released in January. Fans of the MonsterVerse increased in number and we could see how little by little the excitement around the film was building. It has finally reached theaters around the world and the results are excellent: US $ 120 million raised globally in just its first week, becoming the most successful premiere of the pandemic. As if that were not enough, the critics surrender to her for her commitment to the beasts.

Adam Wingard is in charge of directing Godzilla vs. Kong and boy is he being applauded by the crowds. Unfortunately, the film again made more or less the same mistake as its predecessor Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41%: the plot of the human characters was not of great interest to the viewers, including that of Millie Bobby Brown, who is already being criticized in networks for apparently not contributing anything to the plot of the film. Not a few argue that the young actress was hired by Warner Bros. just for her fame thanks to Stranger things, making her work like a magnet for her followers.

Millie Bobby Brown’s other recent film is Enola Holmes, the title with which the actress made the leap into a major franchise. This film is based on the first book of the saga The Adventures of Enola Holmes, which is entitled The Case of the Missing Marquis. The literary series brings together a total of six novels: The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, The Case of the Enigma of Flowers, The Case of the Peculiar Pink Fan, The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline and The Case of the Gypsy Goodbye, all published between 2006 and 2010 by Nancy Springer. Millie Bobby Brown and her sister were the ones who found the books and proposed the adaptation for Legendary, both serving as producers. It is clear that we still have a lot to see about Enola.

Stranger things It is about to premiere its fourth season and that represents Brown’s next big project. The recordings were stopped in March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, in October the resumption was announced and all the equipment was returned to the corresponding set. The advances we have had are few, and only limited to a few images with little information, as well as that trailer of a few seconds in which we discover that Jim Hooper survived and that he will return more determined than ever, even with a few kilos less. Will this be the final stage of the popular Netflix series or does the company want many more episodes?

Here are some of the tweets that criticize the presence of Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla vs. Kong. You already watched the movie? Is the character of Brown to your liking?

What about Millie Bobby Brown’s team in Godzilla vs Kong borders on the unbearable – gian (@gianberisso_) March 27, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong is a pretty bad movie. The script is shit, you have no where to catch it. Millie Bobby Brown is there to make money, she does nothing in the whole movie and makes herself a loathsome character. If you are going to see it, go with colleagues and do not expect much. – 𝔹𝕚𝔼𝕃☀︎︎ (@bielorrvsia) March 29, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong is good, special effects and spectacular soundtrack, the story is decent but we come with the same problem as the previous films, humans, most of them are not all, the plot of Millie Bobby brown is unnecessary and is full of conveniences – Sebastian Sandoval (@ pelocr1511) March 29, 2021

All the scenes from Kong vs. Godzilla where Millie Bobby Brown appeared bored me too much, I feel like those scenes were filler, very irrelevant and had no impact on the movie. Without those scenes the movie would have been perfect 😅 – Nataly (@natisalazar_m) March 28, 2021

Take the lead from Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla vs Kong and give it to the little girl who was Kong’s friend. Please and thank you. He gave a better performance and his close-up scenes were the best – Ornella (@OrnellaDaza) March 28, 2021

I love Millie Bobby Brown, but she doesn’t paint anything (not even her minions) in Godzilla vs. Kong. – AndreaNa. (@AndreaNathalieV) March 28, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong

– The best: Not only does it fix all the mistakes of Godzilla installments, but it takes Kong’s hits and increases them

– Worst: The Investigative Plot with Millie Bobby Brown (I’m not really interested in the slightest bit)

– Score: 7 pic.twitter.com/GhcXyYlPLQ – Àlex 🎬 (@alexander_out) March 27, 2021

I really like Stranger Things. But I don’t think Millie Bobby Brown is such a good actress. I feel like almost any girl could play Eleven. But I don’t think it should be brought to the MCU. Who could I play? Unless it’s like one of the daughters of heroes.

I really like stranger things. But I do not think Millie Bobby Brown is that great if an actor. I feel like almost any little girl could play eleven. But I don’t think she should be brought into the MCU. Like what is she gonna be. Unless she’s like one of the heroes daughters. – Dirk🕺🏻 (@ DaPapa35) March 28, 2021

