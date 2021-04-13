Millie Bobby Brown is already one of the most popular stars in the world

Share

Despite being very young, actress Millie Bobby Brown is becoming a true global star with many fans.

Millie Bobby Brown (February 19, 2004) is currently 17 years old, but that does not stop him from working on many very impressive film projects. She became known in the series Stranger things from Netflix and like his young co-stars he gained immediate fame.

Thanks to Godzilla vs Kong has been a tremendous success, despite being in the middle of a pandemic, the actress Millie Bobby Brown currently ranks fourth on the list of top celebrities of IMDb. Only surpassed by Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza Gonzalez Y Paul ritter. Since we must also add the impact it created when it was released Enola Holmes in order to Netflix, demonstrating that he turns everything he touches into triumph.

The future of the actress will be even brighter.

So far the film career of Millie Bobby Brown is spectacular, but its popularity makes it related to projects of Dc comics Y Marvel studios. Since it has been linked to the character of Batgirl and with the movie of The Fantastic Four. While she decides to jump into the superhero genre, she will make very interesting movies like The Thing About Jellyfish, The Girls I’ve Been, fantasy story Damsel Y The Electric State of the Russo brothers. Without forgetting that they intend to make more deliveries of Enola Holmes, the brilliant little sister of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill).

So if we check the filmography of Millie Bobby Brown and we see the splendid future that lies ahead, it is difficult to digest that he is only 17 years old and that he achieved fame only 5 years ago with Stranger things. But what is clear is that it will continue in the highest positions of popularity worldwide for a long time.

