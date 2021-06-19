Millie Bobby Brown holding hands with Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi. The couple was caught this Thursday, while they walked hand in hand with some friends and carried the puppy in their bag. CUTE!

The “Stranger Things” actress and Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi made their public debut while strolling through New York City. 17-year-old Brown and 19-year-old Bongiovi wore masks and carried Millie’s puppy, Winnie, in a bag.

Rumors of Millie and Bongiovi’s relationship have been circulating on the networks recently, but they had not been seen in public until now. You can see the rest of the photos in Pagesix.

Awww … the boy is just as handsome as his dad … quote. LOL! He is the second youngest child of the four that the rocker has with his wife Dorothea, who have been married for more than 30 years … LOVE!

So, Millie Bobby Brown is dating Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son.

