Millie Bobby Brown has seen nothing from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Harry Potter or The Office

In the world there are movies – and also series, actually – that we assume that everyone has seen. Either because they are classics or they are franchises that have broken so many box office records that we think that surely everyone has seen one. In general, that impression is generated because they are films that become ubiquitous in popular culture. It’s hard not to find a parody or reference to them. We all grew up seeing a reference to a tape of Alien or Star wars. Nowadays it is difficult not to see that some comedic program makes any mention of the overwhelming success of superhero movies or even we see a new anime that happens in a magic school.

The problem is that not everyone has to have the same tastes and have seen the same things. There are memes making fun of people who say they haven’t seen Star wars, for example, but those people exist. Not everyone likes space operas and not everyone is a fan of fantasy or superheroes. In some cases it is because they have not been given the opportunity to be prejudiced against those genres, but in others it is legitimately not something that is to their liking. It is the same reason why many fans of superheroes may not be fans of soap operas or period dramas … or maybe they are. We all have different tastes; Just because you like one thing doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy something else that seems completely different.

That leads me to talk about Millie Bobby Brown. She is an English actress who has been catapulted to fame thanks to Stranger Things – 76%. He managed to make the leap from the small screen to the big one and cement his fame in this medium thanks to two franchises. The first is The Enola Holmes Mysteries as he starred in and produced Enola Holmes – 95%, which was based on the first novel of that series of novels by Nancy Springer about the adventures of Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister. The second is everyone’s favorite kaiju thanks to Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41% and recently the highly anticipated and viral Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%. In an interview about this latest film, he revealed what works of pop culture he has not had the slightest intention of seeing.

In an interview for MTV News to Josh horowitz It became easy for him to ask him questions about other iconic franchises that should collide and which one he prefers. At that time it was revealed that she has not seen a Star Wars movie, nothing from Marvel or DC, has never intended to see Harry Potter and has not even seen The Office, but she is a fan of Friends.

What he said about Marvel and DC is simply that they do not appeal to him, but he does not rule out the possibility of seeing them. The thing is, she prefers romantic movies and realistic things:

I’ve never seen a Marvel movie, I’ve never seen a DC movie. That’s news, I know. It is not [lo mío], but I’m open to it. I’ve never thought something like ‘Oh. I’m going to put this movie on. ‘ I like more things like Diary of a Passion – 52%. You have to watch romantic movies. I don’t love them [las cosas como las películas de Marvel o DC] because he thinks I’m already in them. I already do that kind of thing, and I want to see things that are real

In other words, he’s in movies about things that couldn’t happen and what he wants is to see things that could happen in our world. You’d think that’s why you haven’t seen Harry Potter, but actually he said he doesn’t know why he hasn’t seen those movies:

I have never seen Harry Potter. I have many friends who stare at me and say ‘How?’ And I tell them: ‘I don’t know

