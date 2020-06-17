Millie Bobby Brown debuts new look, looks completely different | AP

British actress and model Millie Bobby Brown surprised her millions of followers on Instagram by showing herself with a look change with which she looks completely different, blonde and with long hair.

The cute 16-year-old left her dark hair behind to debut as a blonde, stealing the eyes of many people.

It should be noted that a few months ago, the actress was target of harsh criticism about his physical appearance, since they assure that at his young age he has already undergone several surgeries aesthetic.

Millie Bobby rose to fame for her character Eleven in Stranger Things and from that moment her actions in real life and on social networks are trend always, either because of what you do or how you dress.

In the photograph that Brown shared we can see her very relaxed while sitting on the grass next to his dog.

Matching with my chicken nugget today, « he wrote in the post.

Photography, with just a couple of days of being shared, so far has more than 4 million likes and thousands of comments from his followers, who are surprised with this new change.

OMG GIRL YOU LOOK GOOD !!! « , » You look so beautiful and pretty omg I love you « , » I could not recognize you girl, that’s another level of beauty! Impressive girl you are shining « , were some of the comments.

The young actress demonstrates more maturity day by day and in addition to her acting and model career she has also proved to be a great enterprising with her cosmetic company, Florence by mills.

And currently it has also been completely delivered to the activist cause of Black Lives Matter and the fight against racism.

As if that were not enough, he has used his influence on social networks to emphasize the need to take security measures in the face of the advance of the pandemic.