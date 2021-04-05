Millie Bobby Brown confesses not being a fan of these films

Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

The production of season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ – with its new plots and characters – is not the only thing that keeps the agenda of Millie Bobby Brown. He has just released the second part of the Godzilla saga, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong, ‘following the box office success of’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters, ‘and the sequel to’ Enola Holmes, ‘the first movie he starred in, is rumored to be on the way. The lack of time of the actress could excuse what she has just revealed in her latest statements, since she has said that you haven’t seen many of today’s most iconic pop culture movies. It’s a crime? Well no, but we are freaking out.

His confessions have come during an interview for MTV and have dislodged the whole world. At one point in it, the interviewer wanted to challenge the interpreter of Eleven to a ‘What would you prefer?’. The first test was choose between DC or Marvel and surprise! He has not seen neither one nor the other. How do you stay? But the statements do not end here because he also said that had never played ‘Harry Potter’. Who is not a fan of the most powerful wizard on earth! We have our jaw on the ground. Then he explained the reason and we understand it perfectly.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

” It is not what suits me, but I am open to it. It’s just that I’ve never said, ‘I’m going to see these movies.’ I like others like ‘El Diario de Noa’, more romantic. They don’t drive me crazy, but because I think I’m part of them. I’m doing such roles. So, I want to see more realistic things. Regarding ‘Harry Potter’, many of my friends always say to me: ‘How is it possible’? ”

But there were not only explanations about what he had not seen. Also regarding what he liked. About ‘The Bridgertons’ (even now knowing that Regé-Jean Page will not be in season 2) he confesses that the music and costumes seem ” amazing ”. Even though if I had to choose, I would stick with ‘Friends’. He has even told an anecdote from his childhood, where he assures that his meals were like those in the movie ‘Matilda’: ” Do you know that moment when everyone is in front of the television? That was me and my family with ‘Friends’. I grew up eating and dining watching the series. ” Finally he confessed that, if he met David Schwimmer, he would yell at him ‘Pivot!’. So do we, Millie.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io