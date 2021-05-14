Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will return for the sequel to ‘Enola Holmes’

Netflix has announced that the stars of Millie Bobby Browny Henry Cavill will reprise their roles as Enolay Sherlock Holmes in the sequel to “Enola Holmes.” The film is being developed and produced by Legendary in association with Netflix, a platform that has already acquired worldwide distribution rights for the first film released in 2020.

Emmy and BAFTA winner Harry Bradbeervolver to direct the sequel to be rewritten by Jack Thorne (‘The Aeronauts’). The film is a film adaptation of the series of novels written by Nancy Springer about the little sister of the famous character created by Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887.

In the first installment, when Enola, Sherlock Holmes’ teenage sister, discovers that her mother has disappeared, she does not hesitate to undertake her search. She will have to use all her detective skills so that her famous brother does not find her. And to unravel the conspiracy around a mysterious young lord.

Along with Brown and Cavill, the film starred Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Frances De La Tour, and Louis Partridge, among others. The sequel will be produced by Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes, along with Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown through PCMA Productions. Executive producers include Legendary’s Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Harry Bradbeery and Jack Thorne.