Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will repeat – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Enola Holmes became one of the most profitable movies for Netflix and, according to data from the platform itself, earned 78 million views in its first 28 days. So it is not surprising that will officially confirm a sequel for the adventures of the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes.

This was announced by the leading streaming company through its social networks: “The sequel is underway! The adventure continues with Millie Bobby Brown Y Henry cavill, while they return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES ”, the statement reads, confirming the participation of said actors in the new installment. The return of director Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne were also secured.

For her part, Millie Bobby Brown said she was happy at the news: ““ ¡I can’t wait to collaborate with my family again. Enola Holmes! Holds a special place in my heart: she is strong, fearless, smart and brave. I hope the fans see how her journey continues, ”the actress who rose to fame for her role in Stranger Things said in a statement.The plot is based on the book series “The Adventures of Enola Holmes”, written by American author Nancy Springer (Photo: Netflix)

Enola’s story is based on the book series The Adventures of Enola Holmes, written by American author Nancy Springer. In the first part of the adaptation that Netflix made, the sister of the iconic private detective undertakes an investigation due to the disappearance of his mother (Helena Bonham Carter).

It should be noted that Enola, whose name reads alone in reverse, has a good relationship with her mother, who has taught her daughter personal training techniques, as well as how to fend for herself. Therefore, the young detective is shocked when, on her sixteenth birthday, nor find your mother at home.

Because of this, Enola is left in the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), who send her to a school for women. The adolescent who refuses to conform to stereotypes from the 1880s, escapes to London to dedicate himself to looking for his mother. In this adventure he will meet another fugitive, the Marquis de Basilwether, who becomes his first client. In the second installment of the Netflix production, the story could continue Sherlock Holmes’s search for his sister (Photo: Instagram / @enolaholmesnetflixfilm)

Prior to the film’s release, the estate administrators Conan Doyle (creator of Sherlock Holmes) sued Netflix for alleged copyright infringement for its production on the famous detective. The document says that in addition to using publicly available characters, Springer novels copy original Conan Doyle novelties in stories that are still protected by copyright.

So far no release date has been confirmed for Enola Holmes 2 nor the official plot, but, according to the chronological order of Springer’s books, this installment could be based on the novel Enola Holmes: The Case of the Left-Handed Lady . In this, Enola is being wanted by her own brother, Sherlock Holmes, because she parted ways with him in the first part.

However, the young woman decides to keep running, which leads her to become entangled in a new investigation: the disappearance of Lady Cecile, known as “the left-handed lady”, who left without leaving any trace. Therefore, Enola must enter the streets of London to save her.

Source: Infobae