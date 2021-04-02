Millie Bobby Brown admits she has never seen ‘Star Wars’, ‘Harry Potter’ or Marvel or DC movies

Becoming a star as young as Millie Bobby Brown happened thanks to ‘Stranger Things’ upsets anyone’s childhood. Since she plays Eleven, the actress has not stopped getting offers and she has not stopped working. Now we can see her in theaters in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘and last year he premiered his potential film franchise’ Enola Holmes’ on Netflix. That leaves little time for leisure.

In an interview with MTV, Millie Bobby Brown admits that she has a long list of pending films, some of them quite famous. “I haven’t seen any Marvel movies, ever, and I haven’t seen any DC movies, either. They are not my thing but I am open to seeing them. I just never said ‘I’m going to wear this movie’. I’m more of ‘Noa’s diary’, let’s put on a romantic movie. I am not crazy about the other because I think I am already in them. I’m already doing things like that so I want to see things that are real. “

For the same reason to “run away” a bit of more fantastic movies has not seen ‘Harry Potter’ either: “I have so many friends who look at me and say ‘how?’ and I just answer ‘I don’t know!’“. In the interview he admits that he has not seen ‘Star Wars’ or ‘The Office’ but that he is a super fan of ‘Friends’:” The day I meet Ross I will yell at him ‘PIVOT!’ “, He laughs. And It is clear that he is a big fan of the romantic genre because he loves ‘The Bridgertons’ and one of the last movies he has seen was ‘Closer’.

On her passage from girl to woman

Millie Bobby Brown also takes the opportunity to talk about all those who judge her way of dressing or think she is being sexualized too quickly: “People see you grow and they turn a lot to your growth and your life, but they are not prepared to accept that you are growing. If I wear a crop top people say ‘he’s 10 years old!’ and I ‘no, I am 17 years old, and this is something that girls do’. Or if I go to an awards gala in heels or a dress they tell me ‘it looks like he’s 50 years old!’ and I ‘no, you think that because you’ve seen me since I was 10 years old’. I think that’s why the transition period is complicated. They are the ones who are not accepting it, I have accepted it completely, I am ready! I’m not going to play any more girls anymore. “The actress has yet to premiere the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things,’ which will hit Netflix sometime this year.