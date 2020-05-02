Jug of cold water for Telefónica. Millicom International Cellular has announced this Saturday that it has decided to terminate the contract for the purchase of the Spanish subsidiary in Costa Rica, operation amounting to 503 million euros (about 570 million dollars).

Millcom has published in a statement that it has exercised its right to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of the operation of the Telefónica subsidiary in Costa Rica.

The company, which in Costa Rica operates under the TIGO brand, justifies the decision in which the contract stipulated that if there were pending issues regarding regulationsAs of May 1, either party could terminate the agreement. Millicon has not detailed what those issues are still pending.

Telefónica, for its part, already announced last Wednesday that it will file a lawsuit in New York against Millicom for breaching the agreement, in order to proceed as agreed and to compensate it for the damages that this decision could cause to the operator. Spanish. Millicom assures that it complied with everything agreed in the contract and that will defend itself “vigorously” Of demand.

On August 30, 2019, the Superintendency of Telecommunications of Costa Rica approved the sale of the operations in the country of Telefónica to the Millicom firm, since found no indication that the transaction involves potential anti-competitive effects in the Costa Rican market.

As of that authorization, the companies had to start the process of transfer of shares of the concession contracts of the radio spectrum frequencies before the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt) as rector in the matter.

Telefónica announced in February 2019 the agreement with Millicom for the sale of its subsidiaries in Costa Rica, Panama and Nicaragua, with which the company will have completed the sale of all its operations in Central America upon completion.

According to a relevant fact sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the aggregate amount of the operation is 1,650 million dollars, of which 570 million correspond to Telefónica Costa Rica, 650 million to Telefónica Panama and 430 million to Telefónica Nicaragua.