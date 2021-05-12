Miller High Life Is Hiring For AnAmbassador Who Gets $ 20K And Free Beer

Think you’re the biggest fan of Miller High Life? I have the * perfect * job for you! The beer brand is looking for an official ambassador, and trust me, with the type of perks they’re offering, you’ll want to at least consider taking on the role.

“The Champagne of Beers” is taking their title to the next level by petitioning the Milwaukee Common Council (their HQ is Milwaukee!) To have their own region right there in Wisconsin … and they plan to name it “The Champagne of Beers region, “according to their website. They even want to have the council “declare that only beers invented within its strict borders — around the Miller Brewery — will be considered The Champagne of Beers.” But what does an ambassador have to do with them wanting their own region? Well, I’m glad you asked!

Miller High Life is looking for an ambassador because they need someone to be on-the-ground while things are getting settled. So basically, they need you to show up, be seen, and crack a smile (and, presumably, a beer from time to time)! And it’s not like you’d be doing it for free. If you’re lucky enough to nab the title of Ambassador of The Champagne of Beers region, Miller High Life will pay you $ 20,000, load you up on free beer for a year, and give you an all-expenses paid trip to Milwaukee. Like … what ?!

Ready to put your name in the running for this dream job? All you have to do is head over to the official Miller High Life website and — in a quick 50-words-or-fewer “essay” —let them know why you would be the best person for the job. Just remember, you have to be 21 or older to apply. Applications are only open from May 6 at 12pm CST until May 21 at 11:59 pm, so get to it.

Ni’Kesia Pannell Weekend Editor / Contributing Writer Ni’Kesia Pannell is an entrepreneur, multi-hyphenate freelance writer, and self-proclaimed Slurpee connoisseur that covers food news for Delish.com.

