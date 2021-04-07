Miller and Lecuona undergo surgery

04/07/2021 at 09:08 CEST

Jack miller It was one of the great disappointments of Qatar after finishing ninth in the first two races of the world championship. The official pilot of Ducati who had been the fastest of the preseason not only got a bad result but also starred in a very dangerous action on the track. After a bite with Joan Mir in overtaking, the Australian rammed the current world champion on the straight at almost 200 km / h.

At the end of the second race of the World Cup, Miller stressed that he suffered from compartment syndrome in his right arm, a frequent pain in pilots that causes an increase in pressure that creates problems in blood flow and that can damage nerves and muscles. The Ducati has decided to take advantage of this week’s break between Qatar and Portugal to undergo surgery in Barcelona.

The Australian was successfully operated on Tuesday to arrive in time to Portugal at the Dexeus University Hospital by Dr. Xavier Mir. “The operation was short and it went very well. I can’t wait to start the rehabilitation: there are 10 days until the next Grand Prix in Portimao and if the recovery times go according to plan, I could be contesting the race in Portugal” Miller assured.

Iker Lecuona, a KTM rider, suffered from the same ailment as Miller and He also underwent surgery on Tuesday at the IMED Hospital in Valencia where he had previously been operated on for the same compartment syndrome. “Very happy, totally satisfactory operation,” Lecuona expressed on his social networks.