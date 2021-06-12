Millennials’ last chance to build heritage

(Bloomberg) – We are easy to hate; they have described us as less patriotic; some have accused us of killing the marriage. Corporate investigations have even officially labeled us “self-centered.” Yes, I am talking about the millennials.

With our generation’s seniors turning 40 this year, I’d like to take a moment to highlight this enlightening article that shows something we hear frequently but rarely addressed head-on: Millennials are simply running out of time to generate. equity before retirement. (That is, if you think you will retire). And the numbers show how far behind their parents and why.

Millennials aren’t just whining. There are structural reasons for this imbalance. Many of us graduated in the middle of a recession, progressed through an uncertain recovery, and seemed to have found some stability when the pandemic hit us head-on.

And the figures are not auspicious.

In 2019, older millennials had a net worth of $ 91,000. And the boomers? The figure for them was $ 113,000 – in today’s dollars – in 1989, when they were in their early 40s.

Millennials currently pay 50% more for homes than boomers did in 1989, which means it’s harder to get into the housing market. However, the mortgage rates are better.

Millennials have more student loan debt, but fewer mortgage obligations, than boomers and Gen Xers when they were 40 years old.

What are we supposed to do? There are no easy answers. The good news is that, as a generation, we are more open to talking about money than others. There are also signs that even if we were cursed with a recession and a pandemic in the best years of our careers, we may be willing to take bold steps to make our jobs work better for us, even if it means leaving.

Read more

I myself am not sure that I can catch up with previous generations. But I am hopeful about the end of this pandemic and I am more than ready for a new beginning.

Original Note: Bloomberg Wealth: Millennials’ Last Chance to Build Wealth

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP