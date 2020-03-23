Millennials Face Coronavirus Health Risks

Until several days ago, some bars and restaurants were still packed with people for St. Patrick’s Day. The beaches were full. It seemed that many young adults were taking time to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“I kept hearing that ‘eighty percent of cases are mild,'” said Christian Heuer, a 32-year-old from Los Angeles who tested positive for the virus last week and had a low fever for six days. “But this is not just sneezing with a runny nose. It is something serious. You are really sick. ”

His girlfriend Natasha Wynnyk, 28, felt fine for several days after Heuer became ill, so thought maybe he was immune to infection. Then his fever increased on Monday night and he began to experience severe and sharp pains in his back, joints and fingers, which he compared to feeling of being stabbed.

This couple is part of a worrying trend suggesting that youth may have contributed to the spread of the pandemic in the United States and other countries by continuing their normal activities for too longPerhaps because they believed that being young and healthy protected them from infection. But preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that adults between 20 and 44 years old represent almost a third of the country’s coronavirus patients whose ages are known.

Younger adults are generally more resilient than older people, but an increase in chronic health problems in millennials (now in their twenties and thirties) has made them less resilient than they think. They have registered increasing levels of obesity and diseases like type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as an increase in heart disease and some types of cancer. These conditions are strongly associated with the poor results of coronavirus infection.

Additionally, about 17 percent of men and 12 percent of women ages 18 to 44 smoke cigarettes, and 4 to 7 percent use e-cigarettes, according to national figures. Both activities raise the risk of respiratory diseases.

How members of this generation will adapt to life during the pandemic could also be linked to other problems. Compared to Generation X members, who are now in their forties and fifties, Millennials have higher rates of behavioral health problems such as depression, which affects 1 in 20 adults in their thirties, according to a report, and a significant number of them have alcohol and substance abuse problems, which are easily aggravated by dislocation and agitation both socially and economically, experts say.

Millennials make up the majority of the workforce and they are a vital segment of the economy, but they also face unique financial difficulties. Many juggle various jobs in the economy of commissioned projects or odd jobs, and are more likely to be uninsured than any other age group. Many are also burdened with student debt and face increasingly unaffordable housing costs. As a generation, they have endured the greatest impact of drug overdose deaths. Many have postponed marriage and started a family for financial reasons.

Although they have heard that the fact that they practice social distancing can play an important role in reducing the spread of the coronavirus to other more vulnerable people, they are not immune.

Although according to a recent CDC case analysis, the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, increases with each decade of life, the agency also found that young adults can develop serious illness. : of 508 patients admitted to hospitals, 20 percent were between 20 and 44 years old. Some younger people die from the disease, at the rate of 1 or 2 per 1,000 cases.

The authors of the report cautioned that their analysis was limited because much of the data was incomplete and information about chronic health conditions influencing disease severity was missing.

A report on the health of millennials by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, released last year, revealed that the chronic physical health problems that are most common to each other, compared to Generation X members, include blood pressure. discharge, which affects more than 1 in 8 adults in their thirties, and type 2 diabetes, which affects 1 in 25. The report analyzed claims from a large database of insurers.

Obesity, the prevalence of which has increased for all Americans, is also considered a risk factor for coronavirus, according to experts.

But many news reports have consistently emphasized that the elderly and people in poor health are the most vulnerable and most likely to die.

“The message has been that if you’re younger and generally healthy, you’ll be fine, and I think that’s the wrong message,” said Mila Clarke Buckley, 30, who writes about living with type 2 diabetes on her blog, Hangry Woman, and create sponsored content for FreeStyle Libre, a continuous glucose monitoring system. “Makes young people feel the invincibility they already feel about their health“

Buckley says that having diabetes puts him at a higher risk of getting seriously ill if he becomes infected, which is why he has stopped leaving town. She also stays longer at home and practices social distancing, even with her husband, who still goes out to work.

Buckley explains that, to catch up with his friends, he made an appointment this week for a FaceTime happy hour. “Everyone will choose their favorite wine and we will be on FaceTime at 7 o’clock,” he said.

But staying home and practicing social distancing may affect young adults the most, as they face additional mental health challenges, especially if they live alone or struggle with anxiety or depression, said Benjamin F. Miller, a psychologist who is the chief strategy officer for Well Being Trust, a national foundation focused on mental and spiritual health.

Young adults are less likely to be married than older adults, and a 2018 Cigna survey of 20,000 Americans found that many feel lonely and excluded. Those 18 to 37 years old were more likely than older adults to report that they did not have meaningful relationships, shared ideas or interests with other people, felt isolated, and did not feel close to anyone.

“Many of our millennials already feel socially disconnected, and this exacerbates the feelings those people already had,” said Miller.

