On March 17, 2004, Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza faced each other in the final of the Copa del Rey at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. The Galactic Madrid Directed by Carlos Queiroz, he started as a favorite, but against all odds the match was very even and it was reached at the end of the 90 minutes with a draw on the scoreboard (2-2). In overtime Luciano Galletti put the final 2-3 on the scoreboard that gave Zaragoa its sixth title in a night they will not forget.

Today we remember the heroes who were part of that team who achieved a historic victory for the whole team.

1. César Láinez

Under the sticks was César Láinez. The goalkeeper was trained in the lower categories of Zaragoza where he developed his entire career, except for the year he spent at Villarreal. He had to retire in 2005 at the age of 28 due to his injury problems when he was at a sweet moment in his career. The 2004 Cup was the second title with Zaragoza since he was also part of the team that proclaimed himself champion in 2001. He is currently coach of CD Teruel.

2. Carlos Cuartero

On the right side we have Carlos Cuartero. The defender fully developed his career at Zaragoza from his debut with the subsidiary in 1992 until his retirement in 2009. He was also part of the team that raised the Copa del Rey in 2001 and also conquered the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1995 and the Super Cup. from Spain in 2004.

3. Álvaro Maior

Álvaro Maior has developed his career between Spain and Brazil, and played for Zaragoza between 2003 and 2006. A few weeks ago, the Brazilian player recalled in an interview for Sportaragon what that night was like: “At the Copa del Rey we all thought We were going to lose. Figo, Raúl, Roberto Carlos, Zidane, Beckham … They were clear favorites. But … Do you know when you have that feeling that something is going to turn out well? I was in the room before the game and I told Gabi Milito : ‘Gabi, do you feel the same as me?’ And he replied: ‘I feel the same brother. After that we were champions.’ “

4. Gabriel Milito

Along with Álvaro was in the center of defense a Gabi Milito who was already beginning to make himself known to the general public. The Argentine signed for Zaragoza after Real Madrid ruled him out due to knee problems, and he spent four years with the team until he signed for FC Barcelona in 2007 as part of the team that conquered the historic triplet. Physical problems reappeared and in 2011 he returned to Independiente where he retired a year later.

5. Delio Toledo

The Paraguayan winger also left Spain with two Copas del Rey in his record, but in his case the first one was won by Espanyol in 2001. In 2004 the victory against Real Madrid and the Spanish Super Cup came. He retired in 2011 on February 3.

6. José María Movilla

The midfielder arrived at Zaragoza in the winter of 2004 on loan as a reinforcement to keep the team away from relegation positions and ended up conquering the Cup. His performance was so liked in the whole team that at the end of the season they took their services and remained at La Romareda until the 2007/2008 season. In 2012 he returned to Zaragoza where he would hang his boots in 2014.

7. Leonardo Ponzio

The Argentine midfielder had two stages at Zaragoza. The first between 2003 and 2006 when he conquered the Cup and the Super Cup, and the second between 2009 and 2012. In between he was playing at River where he returned in 2012 to proclaim himself the Copa Libertadores champion twice.

8. Cani

Cani trained at Zaragoza and with the club Maño began and ended his professional career. He debuted in 2001 with the subsidiary and was in the first team until 2006. He returned to Romareda in 2016 and an early season later hung up his boots.

9. Dani García

With Dani García the law of the ex was relentlessly followed. The forward was trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid and came to play with the first team. Between 1995 and 1997 he was at Zaragoza and returned to the 2004 winter market. Dani scored his first goal in the final, thus matching Beckham’s initial goal. He was substituted in the 60th minute, giving entrance to the hero of the final, Luciano Galletti.

10. Sávio

Another player who passed through Real Madrid was Sávio Bortolini and after finishing his contract with the Whites, he landed at La Romareda in the summer of 2003 to proclaim himself champion against his former team. Savio soon won over to the Zaragoza fans for his undoubted quality but his stay there was short since in 2006 he returned to Brazil.

11. David Villa

David Villa was leaving goals where he played and the cup final was not going to be an exception. The striker put the 1-2 on the scoreboard at the edge of the break, which was a complete moral kick for Zaragoza. Villa was at Zaragoza from 2003 to 2005 and his great performances allowed him to debut with the Spanish team and later sign for Valencia.