Although he uses more and more frequently members of the Armed Forces, President Jair Bolsonaro, influenced by his sons, shows discomfort with the prominence obtained by military ministers appointed as “tutors” and “firefighters” of a government that accumulates crises. For Bolsonaro, the uniformed auxiliaries take the laurels of what he considers “positive aspects” of his management, while he and civilian auxiliaries in tune with the ideological discourse are attacked.

Bolsonaro, according to the Estadão, even demanded ministers to speak out publicly against reports that cite criticism from the military, in a reserved way, to him and also as a counterpoint to his children.

Currently, three generals are seated at the Planalto Palace. The ministers of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, from the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, and from the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Augusto Heleno. The trio worked to overcome the crises involving former Justice Ministers Sérgio Moro and Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich, who left the portfolio the day before yesterday.

On Tuesday, 12, the trio of military ministers testified in an inquiry opened by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to investigate Moro’s accusation that Bolsonaro tried to interfere with the Federal Police. Moro said the three were willing to talk to the president to try to find a consensus on the replacement of Maurício Valeixo in charge of the corporation.

According to people close to the president, the crises were used to see reactions and positions of his auxiliaries from the Armed Forces. According to reports, there is a work to cross what comes out in the press and the internal movements in an attempt to trace the sources.

On April 25, the son of President and Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans – RJ) publicly complained on Twitter with an indirect to the military. In the publication, he attached a report from Estadão with the title: “Moro’s exit and change in command of the PF have fingerprints by councilman Carlos Bolsonaro”. “Did you notice that everything that looks bad at first sight of the public says that I am involved, and everything that looks good goes to the account of a certain ‘wing’? Does anyone really think that supporting Bolsonaro and not receiving daily criticism from the press? it is not, at the very least, incoherent “, wrote the councilman.

According to interlocutors of the president’s son, he is convinced that the disclosure in the press of the existence of the “hate office” – the name given to the group of advisers who maintain a connection with Carlos and who works on Bolsonaro’s social networks – was involved. military aides to the president, who intend to lessen their influence on government communication. “Do they think that no one noticed that the press does for this group exactly what it says a ‘hate office’ does for the president, only in this case with a gigantic and legitimate structure, truly capable of murdering reputations because it speaks under the institution’s mantra? “, attacked Carlos.

The message from 02 was reinforced with questions from the president to general ministers about why they do not contest news with criticism from the military wing to him. Despite the discomfort, Bolsonaro continues to turn to the Armed Forces to fill positions. He claims that military training guarantees ethics and commitment to work, but another reason is that, without a party and without qualified cadres around him, he finds it difficult to find names for key positions.

Disputes

On the same day that Carlos criticized the military wing, the chief minister of the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, contested on Twitter a report by Estadão which revealed that general officers, privately, estimated that the president would not recover political capital after Moro left the government. “None of us: Heleno, Fernando, Braga Netto and Rêgo Barros affirm this”, he wrote quoting the ministers of the Institutional Security, Defense and Cada Civil Cabinet respectively, and the Presidency spokesman.

GSI chief, General Heleno, on the 12th, also contested a news item from Veja magazine on the social network, denying that the generals had watched Moro’s video to “align testimony version” with the PF. “I didn’t align my version with anyone,” he countered.

Daily, the president, in the early hours of the morning, usually sends links to reports and files in full from the main newspapers in the country to his assistants and demanding explanations. One of his most frequent complaints is that he often hears from the press of what happens in his government.

On the last 5 days, to defend himself against Moro’s accusations that he tried to interfere politically in the PF, Bolsonaro showed his cell phone with an excerpt of the conversation with the former minister. At the time, it was possible to note that on April 23, the president sent links from Estadão and Folha de S.Paulo para Moro with the following sentence: “Amanhecer well uninformed”. That day, the headline of Estadão it was about the Pro-Brasil program, announced by the Chief Minister of the Civil House without the endorsement of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes: “Military wing imposes works; Guedes team says that there are no funds.” Moro replied: “Press is not easy.” The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

