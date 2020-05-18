A Canadian aerobatic jet crashed this Sunday in a neighborhood of British Columbia during an exhibition intended to boost morale in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, a mishap that left one crew member dead, another seriously injured and a house on fire.

Multiple debris was strewn in the neighborhood near the airport in the city of Kamloops, 260 miles northeast of Vancouver. Canada’s defense department said rescuers rushed to the scene. The plane belonged to the Snowbirds unit, the equivalent of the Thunderbirds of the United States Air Force or the Blue Angels of the United States Navy.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that one of the CF Snowbirds team members has died and another suffered serious injuries,” the Royal Canadian Air Force tweeted, adding that the injuries of the surviving crew member do not put their lives at risk.

A video posted on Twitter appears to show two Snowbirds taking off from Kamloops airport. One of the aircraft rose into the sky before turning on itself and collapsing to the ground. The video appears to show at least one person being ejected from the plane before he disappeared behind a grove and an explosion was heard.

The Royal Mounted Police said that the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Rose Miller lives across the street from the house where the plane fell. He saw the Snowbirds arrive on Saturday and went to his front window when he heard the jet engine.

He indicated that he heard a loud bang and wondered if it was a sonic explosion. Then he saw the ship crash into the ground.

“It seemed to me that most of it had landed on the street, but then it just exploded. The parts were scattered everywhere, ”he said. In fact, I have a huge piece in my backyard. The police said it was the expulsion seat. “

Miller said a couple in their early 70s lives in the home, and they are both safe.

At least 11 firefighters were injured after the explosion at a cannabis oil business in Los Angeles.

Operation Inspiration began in Nova Scotia province earlier this month and showcases the team’s distinctive lineup of nine jets. Its objective was to raise the morale of the population during the pandemic.

“The accident really shook us to the bottom,” said Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian. Approximately five houses had to be evicted.

.