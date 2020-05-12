The investigation into the alleged interference of President Jair Bolsonaro in the Federal Police reached a decisive week. The testimonies of witnesses and interested parties in the case began to be heard on Monday, 11, who will present their versions of the facts narrated by former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro.

According to legal experts heard by the state, the testimonies will have a decisive weight for the opening of a judicial process – either against Bolsonaro or Moro – or for the archiving of the investigation.

The opening of the investigation was requested by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to investigate possible illicit acts revealed in Moro’s resignation speech. The Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Celso de Mello, authorized the opening of the investigation and summoned the former judge, who has already been heard by the PF.

After Moro’s testimony, they were summoned to depose PF delegates, ministers of state who would have participated in a meeting cited by the former judge and federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), implicated in the case by an exchange of messages in which she asked Moro to accept Valeixo’s departure from the directorate-general.

What has already been said and what to expect from the testimonials:

Valeixo, Saad and Ramage

The former general director of the PF and Moro’s ally, Maurício Valeixo, was the first to be heard on Monday, 11, at the superintendency of Curitiba. He said that President Jair Bolsonaro told him that he had nothing “against him”, but he wanted a director general with whom he had more “affinity”. Also on Monday were delegates Alexandre Ramagem – appointed by Bolsonaro as a substitute for Valeixo – and Ricardo Saad, former superintendent of the agency in Rio.

For criminal lawyer André Damiani, Valeixo’s testimony is of key importance to the direction the investigation will take. According to Damiani, since the delegate headed the position of the agency that would be suffering interference, his testimony becomes essential to support or not Moro’s statements.

“Certainly the former director-general will be called upon to explain whether or not there has been any interference or attempts to interfere with his administration. This is very important because the conduct attributed to the president goes through a lot of an attempt to interfere in investigations or in directing the Federal Police as an institution “, he said.

Video showing (05/12)

This Tuesday, 12th, the video of the ministerial meeting mentioned by Moro in his testimony is scheduled to be shown. The recording was made confidential by Minister Celso de Mello after a series of attempts by the AGU not to disclose the entire content. As the State showed, profanity and threats marked the meeting.

Despite the controversy over the disclosure of the material, lawyer Abid Abdouni, a criminalist and professor of constitutional law, said he did not believe that the recording was capable of proving the crime. For him, the main utility must be the confrontation between the content and the testimony of the witnesses.

“It depends a lot on the content. I believe it will be more useful to confront the witnesses. One test will end up having more value than the other, but they have to be in line. Any inconsistency in the test becomes invalid”, he said.

Augusto Heleno, Luiz Eduardo Ramos and Braga Netto (12/05)

Ministers Augusto Heleno, from the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Luiz Eduardo Ramos, from the Government Secretariat, and Walter Braga Netto, from the Civil House, were summoned by the Federal Police due to their participation in the meeting of the council of ministers mentioned by Moro . The ministers’ testimony will be taken at the Planalto Palace, at 3 pm.

“Unlike Moro, the ministers were summoned as witnesses, which puts them in a position where they have to speak the truth, under pain of committing the crime of false testimony. They will be highly demanded regarding this dynamics of the president in requiring conduct the Minister of Justice in order to interfere in the PF, “said Damiani.

Carlos Henrique de Oliveira Sousa, Alexandre da Silva Saraiva (05/13)

Delegates Carlos Henrique de Oliveira Sousa, former superintendent of the PF in Rio, and Alexandre da Silva Saraiva, former superintendent in Amazonas, will be heard on Wednesday, 13, at 3 pm, in Brasília. The testimonies of the delegates, according to the jurists, are important to clarify if there was pressure from the government to act in any specific way.

Carla Zambelli (05/13)

Another that will be heard on Wednesday is federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP). Like the delegates, Zambelli will be heard in Brasília to clarify dialogues presented by Moro where he asked him to accept the replacement of Valeixo by Ramage.

Zambelli released an open letter to Moro the day after the former minister released the talks, and questioned whether Moro responded to her messages premeditating the leak.

Rodrigo de Melo Teixeira (05/14)

Former superintendent in Minas Gerais Rodrigo de Melo Teixeira is the last testimony scheduled for this week. The hearing time is also scheduled for 3 pm, but the location has not yet been defined.

And then?

The investigation does not have a fixed deadline for completion, as lawyer Abid Abdouni explains. After the testimonies, still in the investigative phase, forensics, breaches of telephone and telematic confidentiality and other measures may be requested. However, every 30 days, Minister Celso de Mello must be informed of the progress of the investigation, when an extension can be requested for the investigation to continue.

At the end of the investigative stage, it will be up to the Attorney General’s Office to decide to denounce the President of the Republic for one of the alleged crimes – among them, malfeasance and obstruction of justice -, by filing, or even by indicting Moro himself, if configured slanderous denunciation or other crime committed by him in the disclosure of information or in acting as minister.

