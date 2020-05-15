The President’s arguments to defend the country’s militarization – a measure of which he was critical as an opponent – have reached the point of absurdity.

One of the arguments for making that decision is that he sleeps peacefully: “I am convinced that it is necessary, and since I have no problem of conscience, that is why I can raise it.” Goodness.

And regarding the human rights violations that, according to specialists, will grow with the Armed Forces in public security tasks, the response is insurmountable.

“If there is evidence of violation of human rights by the National Guard, then we rectify, but if not, why? Just because of the ideological? No, ”replied the President.

Good. There on the go we are seeing.

***

What we needed. Dengue fly is dangerously close to Jalisco. The entity moved to third place for number of cases and that the rains have not yet started.

As of this date, compared to last year, we are already up with 295 patients, which represents a 56% higher incidence. The dangerous thing is that just in 2019 we were first place in cases (11,127) and deaths (49).

With the June rains, the dengue fly is a yellow outbreak in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

***

Herd immunity? The fake news is up to date on social networks. Now an audio is circulating among WhatsApp users to invite to a party where COVID-19 infected will attend.

The objective of attending is to get infected and thus accelerate the so-called “herd immunity” to end the pandemic. The very idea is already an absolute lack of common sense, to say the least.

More than “herd immunity”, with this we demonstrate that there are those who have “herd immunity” (but donkey immunity).

***

We no longer understand. Now it turns out that the Governor of Jalisco confirmed that “the peak of infections in Jalisco is going to be, we believe, towards the end of June, the beginning of July perhaps.”

Hadn’t the UdeG said that until October? The worst thing is that the governor assured that “this is how it was designed from the beginning.” Let your experts know!

.