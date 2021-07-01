Militants prepare second night of sit-in outside CEN of the PRI

MEXICO CITY.- In the rain and in a tent installed outside the CEN of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), militants from various entities of the country are preparing to spend the second night of protests.

They demand the removal of the national leader, Alejandro Moreno.

This is a peaceful sit-in and the main thing that is being asked is that ‘Alito’ resign because he has kidnapped the PRI, he lost 8 governorships, “denounced Giovanni García Cortés, one of the militants.

They accused that the attempt of violence that was registered last Tuesday “is invented.”

The protesters arrived at 04:00 hours last Tuesday and have taken the entrances and exits of the building located on Insurgentes Avenue and Héroes Ferrocarrileros Street, Buenavista neighborhood.

They say that they are not going to withdraw until Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas resigns from the National presidency of the PRI.

We closed the game peacefully and asked everyone who was inside to come out because we were going to take it and we were not going to let anyone in.

Until now there are 22 people who do not want to leave. Most of them are from security and they stay so that the building remains protected, “added the militant.

This movement is backed by Nalleli Gutiérrez Quiroz, national adviser of the PRI, and Ulises Ruiz Ortiz, former governor of Oaxaca.

