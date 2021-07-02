Militants boo Delgado and uncover Sheinbaum for the presidency of Morena

MEXICO CITY

With boos and boos, militants and supporters of Morena received the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, during his speech for the celebration of the three years of government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the National Auditorium.

The national leader expressed that the enemies of the Fourth Transformation were outside and the conservatives await the division of the party, without this stopping the boos.

The enemies of transformation are out there and they will not hesitate to take advantage of or encourage discord and intrigue to demerit us, the conservatives yearn for a divided movement, because they know they cannot defeat us, ”he said between boos.

Prior to Mario Delgado’s intervention, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, was applauded by the attendees, who called her “president” as an early release.

The head of government acknowledged the disaster in the last election in Mexico City, but assured that the triumph of the opposition will not be permanent.

The president of the capital recognized that there was an excess of confidence and lack of unity, which led to the triumph of the opposition in 9 mayors.

It must be said that an excess of confidence and lack of unity, as well as various external factors were generating and causing the general result, however, it is worth mentioning that if it is counted by the strength of each party, Morena in the city won the 75% of the squares, that is to say, it continues being indisputably the majority force of the city ”, he said.

Claudia Sheinbaum assured that the triumph of the opposition will not be permanent and as a party they should not lower their guard.

I am convinced that this result will not be sustained for long, because lies and deception are always doomed to failure and what they represent is corruption, discrimination and classism ”, he emphasized.

My speech in the celebration of 3 years of the triumph of the people of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/onGhpd8vR3 – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) July 2, 2021

