Milinko Pantic blows up a ‘La Resistencia’ monitor with a ball: “I hit him!”

The League champion will be decided this Saturday, but before Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid play their matches, The Resistance had a very special guest, former soccer player Milinko Pantic.

The red-and-white legend was a key piece in the mattress team that was proclaimed champion of the League and the Copa del Rey 25 years ago. Currently, the guest is a LaLiga ambassador.

Pantic attended the program to present the report El Atleti del Doblete, which will be broadcast next Tuesday, May 25 on Movistar, and comment on that tournament with Broncano, a rojiblanco fan.

The presenter gave him a bouquet of flowers that he placed in one of the corners of the stage, as did a fan, Mrs. Margarita, at the Vicente Calderón. The athletic supporter has continued with her tradition despite the change of stadium (to the Wanda Metropolitano).

“I know you are one of us. You like Atlético de Madrid and you like Roger Federer”, Pantic told Broncano. The Serbian also spoke of the last day of the League: “I will be in the box. I am very sure that we are going to win the championship“.

He also wanted to send a message to the followers of Real Madrid: “The worst thing in life is when something does not depend on yourself. So, you got it screwed“, affirmed the ex-footballer.

After the interview, Broncano introduced him to David López, a fan who in his childhood was a big fan of Pantic and even affirmed that “he painted his mole on Mondays to go to school”.

“Do you think that if David went to the back of the theater you would send him the ball?”The presenter asked his guest: “I don’t know, but we tried,” said the former rojiblanco player.

But What no one expected is that Pantic crashed the ball into David’s hands and then hit one of the program’s monitors, blowing it up. In the next attempt he did get the ball to his fan, to the happiness of the rojiblanco.