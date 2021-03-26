Miley Cyrus writes a letter for the 15th anniversary of the premiere of Hannah Montana – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The actress Miley Cyrus published on her Instagram account a letter she wrote for Hannah Montana, the character with whom she rose to fame thanks to the Disney Channel series, whose first episode aired on March 24, 2006.

“Hi Hannah. It has been quite a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I put those blonde highlights on my head in the best attempt to hide my identity. Then I put on a pink robe with the letters HM shining on a heart. I didn’t know then… that’s where you would live forever. Not only in mine but in that of millions of people throughout the world ”, begins the text that Cyrus uploaded to the social network.

The interpreter of Angels like you assured that although Hannah’s character was considered an alter ego, it was actually part of her identity.

He recalled that during the recordings of the series he had many first and last times, as well as moments of great sadness, such as the death of his grandfather shortly before the premiere of the first season of the series, who could not survive “long enough to see the premier, ”he said.

“Hannah, I hope you listen to me and believe me when I say those words are true. You have all my love and my greatest gratitude. Giving you life during those six years was an honor. I am not only indebted to you but also to everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You have my loyalty and deepest appreciation to the end. With all sincerity I say THANK YOU ”, the singer also explained in the two-page letter.

She remembered those who were part of the cast and became a family to her because she saw them even more than her own family. He highlighted the names of Mitchel Musso, Emily Osment and Jason Earles.

In the letter, she also thanked her mother for taking her to classes and various auditions until she finally got the lead role in the Disney series, which she also thanked for betting on her talent.

“Not a single day goes by without me forgetting where I come from. A building in Burbank, California, with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me to you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you, Hannah Montana. Always, Miley, “he concluded.