Miley Cyrus with a look like Princess Diana

Miley Cyrus has a new look and fans have immediately been comparing it to Princess Diana’s famous hairstyle.

On June 8, the “Plastic Hearts” singer posted a photo of her updated “do” haircut on her Instagram story, posing in red lingerie.

In the words of Cosmopolitan UK, “… although Miley did not specifically cite Lady Di as her inspiration, we are seeing a strong resemblance.”

The singer’s new style features wavy locks in a curly style.

Miley Cyrus to headline Lollapalooza 2021

One of the questions that many are asking is what is Cyrus doing these days?

In May, Billboard announced that the 28-year-old would headline Lollapalooza, along with Food Fighters, Post Malone and others.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the program and it will begin July 29-August 1 at Grant Park in Chicago.

Other artists, from Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby to Marshmello and Journey, will also perform, along with 165 bands.

In a press release, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said: “Armed with a safe, effective and widely available vaccine, we can bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the city to create a reopening strategy that puts safety first and I can’t wait for festival goers to return to Grant Park this summer. “

Miley Cyrus has been kept busy during the quarantine

Cyrus has been keeping busy for the past year, from creating a television series called “Bright Minded” to the release of her album, “Plastic Hearts,” last November.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Cyrus opened up about fame and her fashion choices.

When asked by the outlet how her fashion and style has evolved over the years, the singer said:

“For me, fashion is like turning you around. It’s like using your heart, using your guts, using your values, using your identity, using your pain, using your joy. There is something childish [en ello]. You are so brave when you dress up as a kid. You don’t think about what someone will think of you or what they will judge. It’s just about expression and how you feel that day. There is a fearlessness. So when I dress, I try to think like my inner child and be genuine and authentic in whatever I’m wearing. “

The young woman added that she hopes to work with Billie Eilish soon, stating: “I love her, her message. I would love to work with her. “

Cyrus added that her family dynamic is rooted in unconditional love and that while she and her siblings are similar in some ways, they are different in others.

Cyrus’ younger brother, Braison Cyrus, and his wife, Stella McBride, gave birth to their first baby on June 11. Braison shared the news on Instagram and wrote:

“Bear Chance Cyrus was born on June 8, 2021 at 10:05 pm He weighs 9 pounds and 22 inches of pure joy… I am so blessed that he and his mother are healthy and they couldn’t be more in awe of his strength and courage. I am beyond grateful to the hospital staff and to our friends and family who give us encouragement and support. God is very good. Hallelujah, ”Miley’s brother said.

Cyrus has five siblings: Noah, Trace, Christopher, Braison, and Brandi Cyrus.

