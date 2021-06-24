Miley Cyrus will do a Pride concert with Gucci and Giambattista Valli

“MY HEART LATE BY GUCCI”Miley wrote to describe her look. She wears a skirt with the colors of the flag in sequins. Accompanied with a lace top with a black bra and of course, some sequined gloves. This is her main look from the show.

“I will continue to fight for us, for our community that we value and appreciate so much, and while I do, I will be at Gucci,” he says into the microphone.

Her second look is full of white feathers with pops of color and is a Giambattista Valli design. Let’s talk haute couture for Pride!