Do we have a new partner on the scene? Miley Cyrus was caught getting very frisky with Yungblud during a night out at the Rainbow Room in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old singer could not take her eyes, hands and mouth off the 23-year-old Englishman, while enjoying some drinks, which by the way, Miley came from a period of sobriety, but evidently, she has had a relapse.

