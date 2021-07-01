Miley Cyrus sold her Hidden Hills mansion for $ 7.2 million

The 28-year-old singer just made a deal by selling this incredible property.

Miley had purchased this house in June 2020, paying $ 4.95 million for it.

Can you imagine making $ 2.3 million in just one year? Well that was precisely what the pop star just did with this sale.

It is clear that, in addition to her great artistic talent, she is also an astute real estate investor.

Located in the same neighborhood as the Kardashians, Hidden Hills, the huge mansion was built in 1957 and features a traditional design.

It is built on a vast area of ​​4800 m² and has six bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, spread over 557 m² of living space.

Its elegant interior has wide plank French oak wood floors throughout, neutral tones, and huge Palladian-style arched windows.

There are two main bedrooms, one downstairs and the other, which is even larger, upstairs and features a fireplace, walk-in closet, and marble-finished bathroom.

In addition, it has a private balcony overlooking the backyard.

Naturally, it comes with a spacious kitchen equipped with Wolf / Sub-Zero appliances and a large center island.

To top it off, it has its own ‘Mercury glass bar’ and wine cooler.

The house is incredibly beautiful and one of its most attractive amenities is its private movie theater.

The backyard features a sunken dining room and a lagoon-style pool.

For animal lovers, and Miley boy is it, there is a huge fenced-in “pasture” where they can run freely.

Miley currently owns two other properties, a $ 3.9 million mansion in Studio City and a 13.3-acre ranch outside Nashville, Tennessee.