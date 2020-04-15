Despite speculation of a possible separation, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have made it clear that They are quarantining together and happier than ever.

The Australian showed off his new haircut on his social networks in a postcard next to the singer, in which she took a selfie mirror of both of them, she showing off her little lace top and him bare-chested, revealing his tattoos.

“The captain dances with the devil”, The interpreter wrote in his controversial postcard, where Cyrus fans have immediately jumped, noting that she is not a demon.

