Miley Cyrus Shares a No-Makeup Sunbathing Selfie

Miley Cyrus has been entertaining us to no end with her beauty transformations, proving that nothing is off limits for the mullet-loving wild child of music. Miley has been rocking (literally) a different ‘do almost daily – matching her makeup to her mohawk for the full-package aesthetic.

There was the time she upgraded her mullet with an extreme Bowie twist, tried out a bowl cut and a mohawk-ponytail, adopted an Oasis-style look, then returned to the mullet life with a brushback style which looked very off-duty Lady Di to us.

With all that in mind, we were thrown when Miley decided to take a day off from her signature mullet and full-face-of-makeup recently. Miley just posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories to recommend Atomic Habits by James Clear, and we immediately took notes on her chill off-duty vibe. Sporting a cartoon T-shirt and oversized sunnies, she kept her hair relaxed and product-free and her face sans makeup.

INSTAGRAM / MILEYCYRUS

We’re buying the book, Googling the T-shirt, scanning ASOS for a good sunglasses match, and removing every single stitch of makeup from our faces. It’s rock and roll, darling …

