Singer Miley Cyrus Colaborate with MAC Cosmetics to raise $ 10 million (almost 250 million Mexican pesos) to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The interpreter and the brand announced that plan to allocate money from their annual Viva Glam campaign to more than 250 organizations that have been affected by the spread of the virus.

Services include food delivery, patient treatment and information dissemination about medication and treatment of the condition.

“The efforts of VIVA GLAM They are only possible thanks to the continued support of the MAC community and those who purchase a VIVA GLAM lipstick, of whom 100 percent of the proceeds go to these local organizations ”he expressed.

“To participate, you can buy any current shade of current lipstick or send virtual kiss to those in the front line through Twitter or Instagram with #vivaglam ”, added Cyrus.

