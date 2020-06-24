Miley Cyrus rose to fame pretty soon thanks to Hannah Montana, the Disney children’s series that she starred in when she was just a teenager. Since then the American singer has enjoyed quite a bit of fame and has become a world music star. Practically in 12 years he has not had a moment of respite, which has resulted in their vocal cords have suffered from so much effort and had to undergo surgery a few months ago in that area of ​​the body.

Now, he has spoken in an interview for Variety magazine where he explained how the surgery was: “My doctor examined my vocal cords and said: ‘Nobody shy has to undergo this surgery. This is due to the excessive use of the vocal cords. ’ No wonder he has this. I’ve been on tour since I was 12, but even touring isn’t the hard part. You end up staying up late for the meet & greet and things like that. And obviously I only speak a lot ”, begins explaining the young artist.

Six months sober

Also in the same interview, he has admitted that since he underwent surgery last November, he has not tried a drop of alcohol: “I have been sober for the past six months,” and to which he added: “It has been very important for me during the last year to live a sober lifestyle, because I really needed it to improve my profession.” The singer also explained that not only did the surgery push her to live away from drugs and alcohol, she wanted to live other kinds of experiences.

Miley also wanted to make a little reflection on her parents and how she thought about them after the operation that forced her to stay away from the stage for a while: “I have been sober for the last six months. At first, it was about this vocal surgery. […] But I had been thinking a lot about my mother; she was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings I had. The feelings of abandonment, as well as the desire to show that you are loved and valuable. My father’s parents divorced when he was 3 years old, so my father grew up alone, “he said.