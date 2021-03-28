Miley Cyrus pays tribute to “Hannah Montana” on the 15th anniversary of the series

Miley Cyrus’ letter to “Hannah Montana” 1:27

(CNN Spanish) – The Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana” celebrated its 15th anniversary, a celebration that did not go unnoticed by Miley Cyrus who shared a two-page letter on her Twitter dedicated to the character she played for 4 seasons.

In that letter, Cyrus shared important moments in his life that happened to him while filming the popular show, such as the loss of his grandfather. She also thanked the character for being the one who started her career and described him as a rocket that took her to the moon.

Cyrus confessed that he lived a bittersweet moment when he learned that he would leave the series after having grown up, since the studio of “Hannah Montana” was a place he considered his home.

Dear @HannahMontana, I still love you 15 years later. #HMForever pic.twitter.com/TBqZd5aOKh – Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2021

The actress and singer was 13 years old in March 2006, when the show began. At the time, it was one of the network’s highest-rated premiere episodes, bolstered by its performance on “High School Musical.”

“Giving you life during those 6 years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you, Hannah, but to everyone who believed in me from the beginning, ”Cyrus wrote.

The artist added: “You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation to the end. with all sincerity I say thank you!