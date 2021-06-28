Miley Cyrus mourns the death of one of her fans in a homophobic attack

Miley Cyrus was informed this weekend that one of her Brazilian admirers named Gabriel had died in what has been described as a brutal assault motivated solely by the sexual orientation of the victim and on Saturday she used social networks to express her pain at this sad news.

“I am devastated to learn that a ‘smiler’ [como se refiere cariñosamente a sus fans] has passed away due to hatred, the opinions of others and injustice ”, he wrote.

The former Disney star refuses to consider this tragedy another sad consequence of the homophobia that still persists both in Brazilian society and in many others around the world because that would mean that the attacker was “afraid” of members of the LGBTQI + collective.

I am devastated to find out a smiler has brutally lost their life due to hate, judgment, and injustice! To call this disturbing action “homophobia” would mean that the attacker had a “fear of” queer people. Which is fucking bullshit. This humans heart was full of HATE and ANGER. https://t.co/8mrIe2UtOx – Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 26, 2021

“The heart of that human being was full of HATE and ANGER,” he said, referring to the people who killed Gabriel. “We cannot continue to allow these events to be viewed simply as ‘homophobia’ because you know who was ‘scared’ in this whole situation? Gabriel”.

Miley insists that this is exactly why the importance of his mission when fighting this kind of cruelty with love, acceptance and freedom is at the top of your priority list and is the purpose of your “existence on this planet.”

“I couldn’t imagine this happening to one of my best friends … And knowing what happened to someone who loved me and that I love in turn breaks my heart,” he lamented.