Miley Cyrus may use her name as a registered trademark in Europe – El Sol de México

American pop star Miley Cyrus will be able to use her name as a trademark on a wide range of products in the European Union (EU), after Europe’s high court on Wednesday overturned an EU patent office decision limiting the reach of your brand.

The case dates back to 2014 when 28-year-old singer Smiley Miley Inc’s company tried to register the MILEY CYRUS trademark with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for audio and video discs, mobile phone cases, books. electronic, electronic board games, calendars and other products.

Cyrus Trademarks Ltd, based in the British Virgin Islands, which had the CYRUS trademark registered in 2010, however, objected to the application for some of the products.

The EUIPO supported part of their argument, citing possible confusion between the two trademarks. Smiley Miley appealed but failed to convince the patent office last year and subsequently took her case to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU).

The court reversed the EUIPO’s decision, dismissing its arguments that the marks could be confused and that the name Miley Cyrus had no conceptual meaning.

“The trademark applied for, MILEY CYRUS, has a clear and specific semantic content for the relevant public, since it refers to a public figure of international reputation, known to informed, reasonably observant and circumspect persons,” said the CJEU.