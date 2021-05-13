Miley Cyrus looks stunning in an all-black look

No matter how much she changes styles and clothes, Miley Cyrus will always look fabulous and stand out for her magnetic personality.

After having been celebrating with Grimes and Elon Musk their participation in Saturday Night Live, Miley Cyrus left her hotel in New York looking like a diva at every turn.

Her outfit consisted of a blazer with shoulder pads from Junya Watanabe’s fall collection this year, which she paired with Dior Vintage 80S sunglasses.

Miley Cyrus is Kim Kardashian’s new neighbor

Regarding her footwear, she chose Gianvito Rossi’s stunning Sharyon ankle boots and a studded leather Fendi bag, valued at $ 3,870.

Upon his departure, he met some of his fans, who took the opportunity to take pictures of him, but a young Argentine woman stood out who instead of asking him for something, gave him a Cachafaz alfajor.

Yasi, who appears on Twitter as @feminihilista, soon shared her emotion on the social network and after a few hours, her tweet went viral with more than 32,000 “likes”.

Miley left the place with an impeccable appearance and once at home, she transmitted a video with which she remembered the 4 years of her song “Malibu”, which was written for her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus confesses about her alcohol consumption and her ex-husband