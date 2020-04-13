Miley Cyrus does daring photoshoot to celebrate Easter | INSTAGRAM

The famous Miley Cyrus is always involved in controversy, but this time what caught the eye was the series of daring photographs with which she wanted to celebrate Easter.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It is a series of 6 photographs in which she appears wearing an uncovered and seductive bunny outfit.

However, what most caught the attention of users was a photograph in which he appears next to a giant rabbit, which is about to spank him, and we cannot say it in any other way, the photograph causes controversy, since It has a very suggestive message because the figure of the rabbit appears as dominant.

You may also be interested: Danna Paola presumes friendship with Sebastián Yatra, fans ask about Tini

Miley Cyrus makes a face in which she expresses that she will receive a punishment and perhaps she is enjoying it, because the photo has a double meaning. This session is one of the craziest he has done lately.

However, this photograph was not everything as it also uploaded others in which it appears as part of the Easter gifts on top of a basket. In still others she represents the rabbit and even appears holding a smaller stuffed rabbit on her legs.

Read also: Ricky Martin confesses having fallen into depression due to social confinement

Something very interesting about her outfit is that the ears were combined with the wig in a very creative way, making her outfit look even better.

The publication has been so successful that it has almost reached three million likes in less than 9 hours, something that reflects all the attention the young woman has, since it far surpasses other so-called influencers.

Miley Cyrus knows how to attract attention, so this series of photographs was no exception, making millions of people see her and even tell her how much they liked the session with some heart smileys and ensuring that it is from her photographs favorites.

To finish we can say that the users were quite grateful and wished him a happy Easter. The young singer will continue to pamper them with this type of publication for sure.

.