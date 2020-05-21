Miley Cyrus cuts her hair and deletes the photos of Liam Hemsworth from her networks. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Not only did their marriage and love end, apparently they don’t even want to know more about each other. This was demonstrated Miley Cyrus, who took a drastic turn in his life, cuts her hair and deletes the photos of Liam Hemsworth from her networks social.

Definitely, the flame of love was extinguished, because since mid-2019 they announced their divorce, just 7 months after they got married, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decided to completely erase themselves from their lives, despite having been together as a couple for more than 10 years.

And, as the handsome Australian actor recently confessed in an interview with Men’s Health magazine, with his ex-wife he lived a very stressful stage of his life, so it seems that the divorce was a relief, despite how painful it was.

“Over a long period of time, it was very stressful and it really caught me … These days I don’t want to spend any more time worrying about that kind of thing. I remind myself that I must appreciate now and enjoy every moment as much as possible, ”he declared.

For his part, Miley Cyrus already gone from a relationship with blogger Kaitlynn Carter, just as he announced his divorce from the Australian actor; and later with the singer Cody Simpson, with whom he maintains a romantic relationship.

Now, after several months of their divorce, two romances, and the recent fleeting courtship of her former Liam Hemsworth with a model, Miley Cyrus decided to erase all traces of her past with him, deleting all the photos that he kept in his Instagram account, and even one of them, cut off his head.

As if this were not enough, also decided to completely change her look, leaving her mom to experiment with her hair, with a pixie cut, returning to the fringe that she used long ago.

After their intense relationship, several breaks, and a wedding, finally, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth already turned the page, and are focused on their careers, and families. In fact, Liam recently announced the release of his new movie Arkansas, opposite actor Vin Vaughn.

