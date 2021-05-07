Miley Cyrus conquers New York in fishnet stockings

Miley Cyrus brings out her most Punk side on her last visit to New York. See here all the details of her look that even includes a white garter.

The former Disney girl always leaves a mark in every place she visits and this is exactly what happened on her last trip to the Big Apple.

Miley visited the city of skyscrapers to participate in this week’s “Saturday Night Live” musical and drove her fans crazy with her looks at every exit from her hotel to go to rehearsals.

The 28-year-old star stepped out of a big black car wearing suede shoes with a bow and fishnet stockings with a typical white bridal garter. Could Miley be considering remarriage?

Liam Hemsworth’s ex looked gorgeous in an extra punk ensemble of a super short plaid skirt and a black tank top with the inscription “Let it Rock.”

Miley wore her platinum mullet hair tied up in two small ponytails, black masks and blue eyes.

The renowned singer and actress appears to be so excited about her participation in SNL that she shared several photos on her Instagram promoting her show.

