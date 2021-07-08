Miley Cyrus changes lyrics to “Party in the USA” in support of #FreeBritney

The former Disney star put on a powerful performance during the grand opening of the new Las Vegas hotel, Resorts World’s Ayu Nights. Everything was normal until suddenly, he surprised his fans with a new version of “Party in the USA”, modified part of the lyrics in support of Britney.

“That’s when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said, ‘Free Britney! Free Britney!’”, sang in the new version. As expected, viewers immediately realized that he was doing it in favor of the singer and for the rest of the song they sang “Free Britney” at the top of their lungs. Another of the verses that changed says: “We love Jay-Z but we’ve got to free this b * tch”.

As expected, the new version of “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus quickly took over social networks. Here are some of the reactions.

“Miley Cyrus yelling” Honestly f * ck Jay Z, FREE BRITNEY !! ” while singing Party in the USA ”. “THANK YOU @mileycyrus #FREEBRITNEY.”