Miley Cyrus has been sober for six months, as he commented in an interview on the podcast The Big Ticket by iHeart and Variety, where he also commented on the impact of the operation on the vocal cords he underwent at the end of last year.

« It was really important for me during the past year to maintain a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish my craft. I had great vocal surgery in November and then four weeks when I was not allowed to speak, « Cyrus told Marc Malkin of Variety.

He added: « I have been sober the last six months. At first, it was just because of this vocal surgery, but I have thought a lot about my mother. She was adopted and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the feelings of abandonment and wanting to show that you are loved and valuable«

Cyrus recalled that his paternal grandparents divorced when his father was three years old, adding that he has inquired into his « family history of addiction and mental health problems. » « So I just went through that and asked, ‘Why am I as I am?« By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly, » he added.

On his abandonment of alcohol He stated that it is « really hard » because « especially when you are young, there is a stigma » that who does not drink is not fun. And he finished: « What I love about it is to always be one hundred percent. I don’t want to get up feeling bad. I want to get up feeling ready. »