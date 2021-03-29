Miley Cyrus celebrates 15 years of Hannah Montana with a wild party

Between shots and beer, Miley Cyrus celebrates 15 years of Hannah Montana surrounded by friends and a possible new love. Find out here who it is.

The former Disney girl gives herself a permit and goes back to the old days of partying and excess as she celebrates the 15th anniversary of the series that brought her to fame.

But the big party that included Hannah Montana masks and a guitar-shaped pink cake revealed not only that Miley had a little alcohol relapse, but also the possibility of a new relationship.

After the official photos, which Miley shared on Instagram, the singer of “Party in the USA” took refuge on the terrace of the place with some friends including Yungblud, with whom she was in a very intimate situation sharing drinks, caresses and even what appears to be a kiss.

Dominic Richard Harrison, better known as Yungblud, is a 23-year-old English singer who through his music creates social awareness, without fear of showing protest songs of gender. Like Miley, he considers himself pansexual and falls in love with the person regardless of gender.

This would be Miley’s first relationship after she broke up with Australian actor Cody Simpson, whom she dated for 10 months after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. Before Cody, Miley had an affair with Kaitlynn Carter.

After the night out, Miley shared a photo of Hannah Montana on her instagram that read “Me recovering from last night’s rage.”

It is known that Miley has struggled with certain excesses and addictions to both alcohol and drugs. In her last interview with Rollings Stone magazine, she herself commented that she had quit drugs and that something too terrible would have to happen for her to relapse.

He openly revealed his fear of falling into the “27 club” referring to artists such as Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix or Janis Joplin who died at 27 from an overdose. That is why Miley decided to stop experimenting with narcotics at the age of 26.

