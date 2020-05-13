Miley Cyrus boasts attractive look being a devil | Instagram

The singer-songwriter of “Malibu” Miley Cyrus shared a photo in her Instagram stories, a photograph that will surely draw your attention, since she disguised herself as a devil.

Known for having outrageous tastes As for her clothing and looks, Miley captivates with each and every one of them.

The former protogonist of Hannah Montana He seems to be promoting something in that publication, perhaps taking advantage of quarantine to help other people with their own businesses.

In the photograph he appears wearing a leather leotard with red stockings, the typical tail and horns, a quite light look for the well-known singer-songwriter of “Adore you”.

Since Miley ended her relationship with the Australian actor Liam Hemsworth her life changed completely despite the fact that being with him her way of acting and dressing was already something characteristic of her when she separated, it seems to have given more impulse to her extravagant personality.

Miley Cyrus | Instagram

Liam recently made some statements regarding the relationship he had with Miley and spoke a little about it immediately and of course Cyrus she would not remain silent.

Despite the controversy in which the ex-couple has lived for years and even more since their separation it seems that both are already happy with their respective partners.

It seems that Miley found her better half and the person who accepts her as she is, fortunately and despite the great pain that she felt at the time of their separation, Miley continued to make music and reap success.

From the moment the world quarantineMiley was one of the first celebrities to care about everyone, due to the fact that we had to stay home for this reason she decided to start with a series of interviews with her well-known celebrities and share a bit of what they have lived together.

