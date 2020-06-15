Miley Cyrus and Pedro Sánchez These days they have starred in an unusual exchange of messages on social networks. The American star, sister-in-law of the Spanish actress until a few months ago Elsa Pataky, published at the end of last week a series of messages on the social network Twitter. They were addressed to the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, and in them he asked the leaders of both European countries to protect the most vulnerable population against the coronavirus. The head of the Spanish Executive did not take long to respond, with a calming message.

« Spain, you joined in solidarity with ‘Black Lives Matter’ with the United States. We have to continue together against covid-19 and its disproportionate impact on marginalized communities, especially among people of color, for Please join us, « wrote the singer on her Twitter account, including a mention of Pedro Sánchez.

The artist’s message to Pedro Sánchez, which went viral as soon as it was published and achieved close to 20,000 « retweets » within a few hours, soon received a response from the President of the Spanish Government.

Pedro Sánchez responded shortly after, explaining that, from his point of view, unity and a unilateral response « is the only way to go so as not to let anyone be left behind » in the fight against the coronavirus.

Pedro Sánchez has explained to Miley Cyrus in his messages that Spain « is a leader » in initiatives such as « ACT-accelerator » to « achieve equitable access to vaccines, treatments and diagnoses to combat the coronavirus, » says the tweet published by the account of the President of the Executive.

The pop star also addressed government leaders in Ireland and the Netherlands, with very similar messages, pointing out the link between racial inequalities and access to health services.

To understand this crossroads of messages between the American singer and actress, who has revolutionized the networks, it must be borne in mind that the interpreter of ‘ »Wrecking Ball » acts as ambassador for the « GlobalGoalUnite » campaign, an initiative that has been launched launched from the Global Citizen organization to appeal to European leaders in the fight against the coronavirus.

Its mission, within this international initiative, is to ask world leaders to guarantee that access to medical treatments and services and the financing of tests and vaccines are carried out always bearing in mind the equality of all citizens.

The message that Cyrus addressed to the Spanish President soon went viral and in a matter of just a few hours he accumulated almost two million responses and nearly 20,000 retweets. In them there are comments of all kinds, from those who ironic about the response to those who use this episode to attack Pedro Sánchez.

Public figures like Borja Sémper They have echoed Cyrus’ message and the memes hinting at the exchange of messages have multiplied and continue to spread on social networks.

The Global Citizen organization with which Miley Cyrus collaborates organized last April the solidarity macro-concert « One world: everyone at home », together with the World Health Organization (WHO), in which the Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, Paul MCCARTNEY, Maluma and Stevie wonder. They played live for eight hours and Lady GagaAs ambassador of the campaign, she was a presenter.