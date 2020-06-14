The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has responded directly to the singer via Twitter Miley Cyrus, who in a message on this social network asked Spain to join with other European countries to fight against Covid-19 and its « disproportionate impact on marginalized communities ».

The artist has asked the Prime Minister join the Global Citizen movement to fight Covid-19 and its « disproportionate impact » on underserved communities, « especially communities of color. »

Sánchez responded that unity and the multilateral response « is the only way to go so as not to let anyone be left behind » in the fight against the coronavirus.

In this sense, it has ensured that Spain « is co-leader » in initiatives such as the ‘ACT-Accelerator’ to « achieve equitable access to vaccines, treatments and diagnostics » to combat coronavirus.

« Ours is a strong commitment, Miley. Unity and the multilateral response is the only way to go so as not to leave anyone behind. #GlobalGoalUnite « , Sánchez has tweeted.

The Global Citizen initiative calls for « working together » to ensure « global, fair and equal access » to coronavirus testing and treatment.