Miley Cyrus and the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, have exchanged messages on Twitter about the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic.

« Spain, you have united in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States. We must stay united to face COVID-19 and the disproportionate impact it is having on marginal communities, especially communities of color. Do you join us , Pedro Sánchez? « Was the first message from the pop star.

It is not that Miley has a special predilection for Spain or Pedro Sánchez because, as part of a global campaign by the Global Citizen organization, she has also written similar messages to the presidents of the Netherlands, Ireland and Italy to demand their help in battle against coronavirus.

Hours after the glove thrown by Miley, the Spanish ruler has responded this Saturday on his Twitter account, noting that Spain is « a leader in initiatives to achieve equitable access to vaccines, treatments and diagnoses to combat # Covid19 ».

« Ours is a strong commitment, Miley. Unity and a multilateral response is the only way to leave no one behind. #GlobalGoalUnite », the politician finished.