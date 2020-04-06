Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson give tacos to 100 doctors in a hospital | Instagram

Singer Miley Cyrus and her current partner Cody Simpson opened their hearts and went to a hospital to donate food to medical personnel from the United States that is working in the face of the pandemic.

It was Cody who through his social networks shared such an unexpected act on the part of both.

A few days ago he shared a series of images where they appear with face masks giving away food bags with thank-you messages written on them.

It may interest you: Selena Gomez reveals that she is bipolar, in live broadcast with Miley Cyrus

Tacos for the amazing healthcare workers at our local hospital! Very grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to combat this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community! “He wrote in the post.

In it he also shared a video where it explains a little what they did and how it is important to support to the workers for the work and daily sacrifice.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all health workers who do their amazing work. So, we’re doing a big taco delivery to a local hospital, “Simpson said in a video.

The publication with just a few days to be shared has more than 100 thousand I like and endless comments where they show how grateful and good they both are for making this donation. More than 100 meals inside the local hospital where they live.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In various parts of the world, both anonymous and celebrities have contributed their grain of sand to support those most affected by the pandemic and the consequences it brings.

It should be mentioned that Miley has always been recognized for their participation in various solidarity organizations, including protecting the rights of animals and LGBTI people.

You can also read: Miley Cyrus reveals that she and Demi Lovato were super gay

Since the isolation began, the singer began to perform a talk show on their social networks, where every day interview to some celebrity different.

Among the celebrities who have interviewed Demi Lovato, Elton John, Ellen Degeneres, Millie Bobby Brown and Selena Gomez are so far.

.