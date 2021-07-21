Miles Zalewski joins Tony Tolj’s boxing team

Press release

Miles “Big Scorpion” Zalewski (9-1, 7 KO), born in New Zealand but of Australian nationality, joins the team of Tony Tolj, Dragon Fire.

Zalewski was an outstanding amateur, with more than one hundred fights and eighty victories, being a four-time champion of the Australian Golden Gloves and several more decorations in his native country. As a professional, he was the Australian lightweight champion but was inactive from 2015 to 2019 before coming back knocking out TC Priestley, who held the country’s super featherweight title.

The fighter has stated, with his addition to the Dragon Fire team, that “I am very lucky to have the best team and the best advisers, because I didn’t have the right people behind me in my early years. I feel fortunate that Tony and his company are behind me to achieve our goals. I am in the best moment of my career, in a stage of total confidence in my abilities as a boxer, physical condition and mental preparation to defeat all the big names locally and internationally. I am looking forward to the future coming soon.

Tony Tolj, for his part, has commented that I’m looking forward to working with Miles, I see great potential. We have a great connection with his coach Ben Harrington and Oxmar Properties manager Phil Murphy, and we are confident that we will achieve great things in this part of his career so that the great scorpion can sting all his rivals in the ring.