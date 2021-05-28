Miles Teller to replace Armie Hammer in series on the making of The Godfather

It’s been a while since Miles Teller has a high-profile project. The actor, who is surely remembered for Whiplash: Music and Obsession – 94% will be back in theaters with TTop Gun: Maverick Maverick this year and also on TV with the series coming soon The Offer, story about the making of the movie The Godfather – 99%, which he has just joined and in which he will replace Armie Hammer, an actor who was separated from the project at the beginning of the year.

According to Variety, Miles Teller will play producer Al Rudy on the series. The Offer from Paramount Plus. The actor will take the role after it was left empty after the departure of Armie Hammer. In addition, he will serve as an executive producer. The show will narrate the experiences of this character when he tried to make the movie The Godfather, Francis Ford Coppola’s classic that has become one of the benchmarks of cinema.

There are no further details on the cast yet. The series is known to be based on never-before-known revelations about the production of that film in the early 1970s. Likewise, it has been confirmed that director Dexter Fletcher will be in charge of directing the first and last episodes while the show will be written by screenwriter Nikki Toscano.

Soon more information.