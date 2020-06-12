The Hollywood Reporter reports that Miles Teller (‘Whiplash’) plays the survivor of a tragedy in ‘Not without Hope‘, a film based on real events that will feature the production of Russell Wilson and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ciara for his company Why Not You.

British filmmaker Rupert Wainwright (‘Stigmata’) will direct this film, which will be based on the bestseller of the same name by Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman. For his part, E. Nicholas Mariani will be in charge of adapting the script of the film to be presented to potential buyers in the next virtual market in Cannes by the Highland Film Group.

The story will show Teller as Schuyler, who along with his best friend Will Bleakley and NFL players Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith, departed in 2009 from Clearwater, Florida, for a day trip to their favorite fishing spot in the Gulf of Mexico.

However, when a huge storm approached them, a trapped anchor and a mistake trying to free it caused the boat to capsize, violently throwing all four into the icy water. With the air rescue mission underway and the United States Coast Guard overcome by the ferocity of the storm, the group had to fight to survive in a definitive test of teamwork and endurance.

Bleakley, Cooper and Smith ended up succumbing to hyperthermia, but not Schuyler, who was eventually rescued after 46 hours in incredibly adverse conditions mainly due to water temperature.

The film will be produced by Michael Jefferson of Volition Media Partners, Rick French of Prix Productions, Colin Bates of Lucidity Entertainment and Lime Tree Productions of Teller, in association with Adore Creative of Wainwright. Medium, but the project did not finish curdling.