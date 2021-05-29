Miles Teller replaces Armie Hammer in ‘The Godfather’ series

After the scandal, Armie Hammer was fired from the series about ‘The Godfather’ that Paramount Plus prepares, But the project has already found him a replacement: Miles Teller. The ‘Whiplash’ actor will play producer Al Ruddy on ‘The Offer’ and will also executive produce the series.

But first we have to see Teller in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on November 19, in ‘Flag Day’ directed by Sean Penn, ‘Escape From Spiderhead’ with Chris Hemsworth or ‘The Fence’ where he will work again with Shailene Woodley after ‘Here and now’. Armie Hammer has no upcoming projects, although several films in which she has participated have yet to be released: ‘Death on the Nile’ and ‘Next Goal Wins’.

The project

‘The Offer’ will tell the story of Ruddy’s experience as a producer of ‘The Godfather’ in 1972, a film that Francis Ford Coppola directed with Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan and Diane Keaton among others. It will be a 10-episode miniseries co-written by Nikki Toscano (‘Revenge’) and Michael Toklin, with Toscano also serving as showrunner. Dexter Fletcher, director of ‘Rocketman’, will go behind the scenes in the first and last chapters. No more actors have been revealed.